Joy Reid claims ‘billionaire right’ wants ‘apartheid’ state in post-wildfire California

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that the "billionaire right" wishes to "drive out" non-White people from the state of California to make it an "apartheid" state in a rant on her show Monday.

"The Reid Out" host made the outrageous claims during her opening monologue about the wildfires devastating the Golden State which have killed at least 24 people and burned over 40,000 acres of land.

Reid accused "vulture capitalists" of swooping into middle-class communities, like Altadena, destroyed by the fires in a nefarious plot to buy up properties for "pennies on the dollar" to ultimately remake California with their "ugly right-wing policies."

"They can drive out the Brown people and the Black and Asian people, or just sink them into the same apartheid they’ve created in Texas, and they will control enough electoral votes if they control California to never have to worry about another presidential election," the MSNBC host feared.

Thousands were forced to flee Altadena after the Eaton Fire ripped through the town, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. A Fox News Digital tour of the evacuation area found little left in the town, with its homes, businesses and cars largely burnt to the ground.

Reid claimed that Republicans are criticizing the state’s DEI initiatives – which include slashing the LA fire department budget by $17.6 million while throwing hundreds of thousands at programs such as syringe exchanges for the homeless – in order to conceal their true intention of making California "like every other red state" where "immigrants, pregnant women, victimized girls, and LGBTQ+ folks live in fear."

"They can drill and frack California until the fires this past week pale in comparison. They can rip out all the forests and hand over the land to developers, Florida-style," Reid warned.

"The billionaire right knows that they cannot take California - home to Hollywood, San Francisco and Kendrick Lamar - by culture. So they’re looking to try to take it with lies and deceit and by fire," she concluded.

Reid claimed last week that President-elect Trump's return to power was "the most violent in U.S. history, arguing that following his victory in the 2024 election, "you can’t peacefully transfer power to an insurrectionist simply because it took them an extra four years to finish the job."