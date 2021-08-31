Joy Reid excuses U.S. faltering in Afghanistan: 'We can't even make our own democracy fully work'

MSNBC host Joy Reid used the chaotic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday to take a shot at the United States on the domestic front, saying "we can't even make our own democracy fully work."

During the segment, Reid argued the U.S. was "learning that we are not Superman," that remaking the world is something it was unable to do and the U.S. needed to focus on itself because of its own struggles.

"War is messy. There's no pretty way to lose a war," Reid said as she asked Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., about how veterans of Afghanistan were feeling knowing they fought a mission "they couldn't have accomplished."

Auchincloss said the mission was doomed because of the lack of political partnership in Kabul and because it was not an organic nation. He did, however, express hope in the social changes made during America's 20 years in the country, specifically citing an increase in literacy rates and the participation of more women and girls in school.

"I think America is doing some growing up this week and learning that we are not Superman. We are not Captain America from the comics. We can't change, and solve, and remake the world," Reid said after Auchincloss.

"For God’s sakes, we can’t even make our own democracy fully work. We can’t even get our own population to accept being vaccinated. Our democracy is teetering as well. And so we might want to do a little inward looking and try to fix the one that we have here lest we lose it. A cautionary tale for all," she added, mentioning vaccines and seemingly referring to the lower vaccination rates seen in various communities across the country.

Reid didn't go into detail as to how she thought democracy in the U.S. wasn't working, how it could be lost, or what vaccination rates had to do with it. She has, however, been no stranger to warning of "threats" to American democracy.

Reid previously claimed that rural Americans were "the core threat" to democracy in the U.S., and she also repeatedly hinted that claims of election fraud following the 2020 election could lead to the end of American democracy.

The U.S. officially ended its 20-year involvement in Afghanistan on Tuesday as its last service members flew out of Kabul.