Joy Reid accused of Islamophobia after suggestion Trump 'radicalizing' supporters like 'the way Muslims act'

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid has received backlash after she suggested Monday night that President Trump has radicalized his supporters in the same way that "Muslims act."

"Leaders, let's say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy," Reid said on her new show "The ReidOut."

MSNBC'S JOY REID SAYS 'BLM DOESN'T RIOT,' BLAMES TRUMP FOR ENCOURAGING VIOLENCE FUELED BY 'WHITE NATIONALIST MOBS'

"We in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing those people -- particularly when they're radicalizing young people. That's how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?"

Her comments came in response to President Trump retweeting a video of a pro-Trump caravan which included a man who shot paintballs at protesters.

Briahna Joy Gray, a former spokesperson for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, seemed taken aback by Reid's comments.

"Nearly 1/4 of the world’s population acts how?" she tweeted.

"These remarks are pretty appalling," tweeted Luke Savage of the left-wing Jacobin Magazine. "Joy Reid's subtext is more or less that Trump is 'radicalizing' his supporters, just like barbarians abroad do - 'the way Muslims act' is racism plain and simple."

"This is not good @JoyAnnReid," liberal activist Linda Sarsour said.

"[T]his is, without a hint of sarcasm, LITERALLY Islamophobia," The Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi tweeted.

Matt Whitlock, a senior advisor with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, commented: "Might be tough for Joy to blame hackers for this one."

He was referring to a previous controversy surrounding homophobic posts on Reid's personal blog. After the comments first surfaced in 2017, Reid issued an apology, calling her remarks “insensitive, tone deaf and dumb” and vowed to “do better” going forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, after Mediaite found even more articles in April 2018, Reid claimed that an “unknown, external party accessed and manipulated material” on her old blog and “fabricated” the offensive entries and that she was working with a “cyber-security expert” and “notified federal law enforcement officials.”

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.