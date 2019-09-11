Expand / Collapse search
Joy Behar compares Trump presidency to George Orwell's '1984'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
"View" co-host Joy Behar invoked George Orwell's iconic novel "1984" while discussing the Trump presidency with author Stephen King.

While promoting his new novel, "The Institute," on Wednesday, King began by explaining the plot, which involves "defenseless children" with supernatural abilities who are "locked up" by a mysterious organization. He talked about how his story connects to current events.

"When I started writing this book, I just wanted to write a story about defenseless children who were locked up and had to kind of band together in order to fight these cruel adults that are performing tests on them," King said. "I was thinking a little bit about the CIA experiments in the early '50s and I was also thinking about the horrible experiments that were performed on people in the camps during World War II."

"But sometimes life comes along and imitates art instead of the other way around and as I was rewriting this book, all at once, I find out we're locking up little kids in cages on the border and I'm thinking to myself, 'This is like my book.'"

"'1984,' George Orwell," Behar responded. "It all becomes true every day."

"Yeah, it seems like it is," King agreed.

Orwell's book is a dystopian novel about life under a regime marked by government surveillance, propaganda, thought police and perpetual war.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.