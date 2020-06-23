Joy Behar says she and her husband drive around looking for people not wearing masks

"The View" co-host Joy Behar revealed on Tuesday that she regularly spends time looking at people who are walking around without masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't have much faith that this is going to end anytime soon ... Barring a vaccine, all we have is social distancing and masks -- neither of which is happening in this country right now ... this is going to go on and on and on, and I'll tell you the truth, it's making me crazy," she said.

"All I do is I get in my car maybe with Steve and we go around town looking for people who are not wearing masks," she added, referring to her husband.

Behar's comments touched on growing concerns that social distancing guidelines were being abused by some as a justification for surveilling fellow Americans.

While mask requirements vary by state, the federal government has not mandated that citizens wear facial coverings in public.

"The View" was discussing President Trump's suggestion that testing rates should slow in order to avoid the alleged misconception that coronavirus cases were spiking across the country.

According to Behar, halting testing would be a form of "criminal negligence" on Trump's part.

"He's always wanted to slow down the testing because the testing -- when it's in big numbers, when it's accurate -- it makes him look bad. I believe that's called criminal negligence, when you say I'm not going to do the testing. Just like he goes out without a mask, and encourage other people to do that," she said.