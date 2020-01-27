Joy Behar links migrants at US-Mexico border to Holocaust during interview with Holocaust survivors

"The View" co-host Joy Behar invoked the migrants who are in detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border during an interview with a pair of Holocaust survivors.

Commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, the ABC daytime talk show welcomed Mikhil and Millie Baran, a husband and wife who met after surviving the Holocaust. In a pre-taped interview, Millie Baran said it took her years to be granted access to the United States, which was something Behar asked her about during the live interview.

"You had to wait over four years before you could come into this country," a somber Behar said.

"Four and a half years," Baran specified.

"Four and a half years," Behar responded. "You know, some people are experiencing that right now in our country. These children are at the border and they're not letting people in. And it's just tragic to me and to you, I'm sure. Would you like to speak to that at all?"

Baran told the daytime host that she "couldn't believe it" when she saw the news coverage of the migrant crisis on television and that her "heart was aching as a mother" seeing children separated from the parents. But then she quickly pivoted to how great the country is to be in.

"I realized who doesn't want to come to America, the best land in the world?" Baran asked. "A land of opportunity, of freedom. To us, it was a dream to get here. Naturally, it was worth it to wait because when we came here, I practically kissed the earth."

Baran acknowledged that the United States is a "land of laws."

"Naturally, it's a land of laws. You cannot just come when you want to come in," the Holocaust survivor continued, "but I'm sure that the United States will find a way how to accommodate people who want freedom, who want a good life."

"We need to protect that," Behar added.