Joy Behar tells Elizabeth Warren she scares voters who think she'll 'tax the bejesus' out of them

"The View" co-host Joy Behar pressed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on tax hikes that Americans might face if she's elected president, telling her that people are "afraid" she would "tax the bejesus" out of them.

On Tuesday's installment of "The View," Warren was asked about civility and bipartisanship, and she took aim at Amazon for paying "zero in taxes" as something both parties can get behind regarding tax reform.

Behar then used the opportunity to confront Warren on her tax plan.

"While on the subject of paying taxes, I have to say I like you a lot," she began. "I want you to be successful."

"Good, let's stop there!" Warren joked.

MEGHAN MCCAIN CONFRONTS WARREN ON SOLEIMANI: WHY IS IT 'SO HARD TO CALL HIM A TERRORIST?'

"You're smart and obviously energetic and everything else," Behar continued. "But I have to tell you, anecdotally, I hear from people -- very wealthy and middle-class people are afraid of you because they think you'll tax the bejesus out of them and they don't like it."

She added: "The people who would normally love you are afraid of you."

"Well, let's talk a little bit about my tax plan," Warren said. "I think it's time for a wealth tax in America. This is a tax on the top one 10th of one percent, $50 million and above, your fortune."

"In other words, your first $50 million is free and clear, but on the 50 millionth and first dollar, you've got to pitch in two cents on every dollar after that," she explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But what about the middle class?" Behar asked.

"No, that's not the middle class," Warren said. "I don't have plans to increase taxes on the middle class. I figured out how to do every plan I've got out there without increasing taxes on the middle class."