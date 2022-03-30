Josh Hawley calls on Republicans to reject Judge Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley expressed his disapproval of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Wednesday on "Hannity," saying that Jackson has an established record of being soft on criminals.

JOSH HAWLEY: Well, what we have here is yet another child porn case, Sean, and every time Judge Jackson had any discretion on the court, she gave these child porn offenders less than the federal sentencing guidelines recommended less than the prosecutors recommended and a lot of times she even went lower than the probation office, which is usually a pretty liberal recommendation lower than they recommended. And every time we find out more about it, we find out that she's been soft on criminals, but she's been soft on child porn offenders. And of course, the White House is leaving out information and is trying to mislead. It is trying to dissemble because it's just a fact that this is a woke judge who has been soft on crime, and that's not the kind of person we need on the bench.

I sure hope that the Republicans will stand together and say that this kind of activist judge is not who we need on the US Supreme Court, I mean, this is someone who again has a now established record. I mean, it's just beyond argument at this point. It's an established record of being soft on criminals, particularly child sex offenders, but really criminals of all stripes. So I hope Republicans will stand together, and I hope the voters, like voters, will get the chance to weigh in on this, Sean, when they can say in November, this is the kind of judge who Joe Biden wanted on the U.S. Supreme Court; another soft on crime judge.

