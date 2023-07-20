Jordan roasts Democrats attacking RFK Jr. during hearing: The party has turned against its 'most famous name'

The Democratic Party has changed quite a lot since they nominated then-Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy to be the 35th President of the United States, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "Hannity" following a hearing in which the left wing of the dais slammed the late president's nephew.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is running for the same nomination 63 years after his elder uncle did and 43 years after his younger uncle's unsuccessful bid, was roundly criticized by House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government ranking member Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, and many of her colleagues.

"Nothing's new, Sean, they've been after this guy since, as he said… the second day of the Biden administration," Jordan told "Hannity."

Host Sean Hannity noted that, at one point, Kennedy appeared fed up with Plaskett's criticisms that he turned to her and said that if he espoused the views she applied to him, "I can see why I shouldn't be able to testify today – those are not true – they are defamations and malignancies that are used … prevent people from listening to the actual things I'm saying."

RFK JR LAMENTS ‘UPSIDE-DOWN’ WORLD, RESPONDS TO ‘DISTORTED’ DEM ATTACKS

Jordan said the Democratic Party has become the "party of censorship," and lamented the fact they appeared to have turned on their most famous 20th Century family.

"We have our right to talk, our right to speak and to speak in a political fashion and not be harassed and targeted for doing so," he said.

"But they did it to, of all people, the most famous name in Democrat politics for the last, ¾ of a century – the Kennedy name. And they're so committed to this censorship, they're even going after him right now."

In regard to the Kennedy name, Democratic committee member Gerry Connolly of Virginia said during the hearing that RFK Jr. "brought shame to a storied name that I revere."

RFK JR HAS ‘NO BUSINESS’ TESTIFYING IN CONGRESS ON GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP, DEMOCRATS SAY

Hannity also referenced how another Democratic member of the committee, Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz made an ultimately unsuccessful motion to move the conference to "executive session" and ultimately stymieing witness testimony.

Wasserman Schultz attributed her motion to what she claimed were anti-Semitic and ethnically insensitive comments by Kennedy prior to the hearing, when he was discussing an NIH study on the coronavirus with a group of reporters.

In an interview earlier Thursday on "The Story," Kennedy called the Fort Lauderdale-area lawmaker's allegations slanderous and said the lawmaker did not let him properly respond to the claims.

"Actually the study [I cited] don't say that it was suggested that it was deliberately manipulated. And I never suggested that it was deliberately manipulated. In fact, I said the opposite," Kennedy said of the study, which was reportedly published by NIH.

Kennedy confirmed during that interview allegations mentioned by Jordan that the Biden administration acted to censor him in the earliest days of the administration, while adding that his presidential campaign launch speech earlier this year in Boston was reportedly removed from YouTube within a few minutes.