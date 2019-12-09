Jonathan Turley says after impeachment hearing, even his wife and dog received threats

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Monday that even his wife and his dog were subjected to threats following his impeachment hearing appearance on Capitol Hill last week.

Turley was one of four constitutional scholars who testified about their views on whether or not the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump had constitutional merit. Turley, a witness for the Republicans, was the only scholar, however, to push back against impeachment.

During his testimony, Turley memorably invoked how "mad" everyone was amid the political climate, including his spouse and his own pet.

"I get it. You are mad. The president is mad. My Republican friends are mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog seems mad, and Luna is a Goldendoodle and they don't get mad," Turley told lawmakers.

Appearing on CBS News' coverage of Monday's impeachment hearing, Turley revealed he wasn't the only one who'd received threats.

"I know you received a lot of threats after what you did last week," anchor Norah O’Donnell told Turley.

"And, my wife and dog," Turley said.

"Yes," O'Donnell responded, "although you did talk about them in your testimony, to be fair, though."

"Yeah, but who would shoot a Goldendoodle?" Turley replied. "Maybe a Shih Tzu, but not a Goldendoodle."

He continued, "I don’t understand where the anger comes from. Although, as an academic, the thought that you could talk about James Madison and that would be fighting words is something I haven't seen outside of a law school."