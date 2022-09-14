Jonathan Turley on disclosure about role of key FBI informant in Trump-Russia probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley weighs in on the latest developments in the Durham probe and the FBI hiring an informant with ties to the debunked dossier on Wednesday's "Special Report."

JONATHAN TURLEY: We've learned a great deal from Durham, much more than we actually received in some of these aspects from the Mueller report. He's already disclosed a great deal of how this Russian collusion case really was established. The funding of the Clinton campaign, of the dossier and the Alfa Bank allegations, the use of their lawyers to fund these efforts. But this focuses not on those lawyers and not on Steele, but who helped Steele put together the dossier, the critical character that played that role. It turns out that the FBI not only paid Steele for a period, but then they paid this individual to collect this information or to share his knowledge about possible Russian collusion. So he was on the Russian payroll. Now, the problem is that American intelligence believed that the Steele dossier was a likely source of Russian disinformation. And so the FBI was effectively paying someone who's been accused of bringing in information that might have been disinformation from the Russian intelligence services.

What's interesting is the Clinton campaign denied that they funded the Steele dossier. That denial was even made to Congress when investigators asked campaign officials in the presence of their general counsel, Marc Elias, and reporters later accused Elias and others of hiding that fact. But what we have now is a much more complete picture of how they did get this scandal into the bloodstream, how they worked the media, how they worked, friends in the FBI. And now we find out that the FBI not only funded Steele himself or actually paid Steele himself rather than fund it, but also paid his main source. Now, the key here is that the Steele dossier has never been established as true, and American intelligence quickly threw flags up that they thought this could be Russian disinformation coming through the dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign.

