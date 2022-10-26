Jonathan Turley calls out Biden's false student loan claim: 'The administration is now perfectly incoherent'

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley criticized President Biden after he falsely claimed his student loan forgiveness plan had been "passed" by Congress. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Turley said Congress should have voted on the issue and argued Biden, while serving as a senator, would have fought against any president's attempt to exert the same unilateral power.

BIDEN'S LATEST GAFFE ON STUDENT LOAN BAILOUT PLAN MAY COME BACK TO HAUNT HIM

JONATHAN TURLEY: The administration is now perfectly incoherent. There should have been a vote in Congress. Indeed, Senator Biden would never have stood for a president claiming this type of unilateral authority. Essentially, the president wrote off a half a trillion dollars of debt like he was an American czar. And that's not supposed to be the case. Congress historically has jealously defended the power of the purse. That's the main power they have in our system of checks and balances. … I have no doubt what Senator Biden would have done if President Bush had claimed the right to give away half a trillion dollars without a vote of Congress.