Johnny 'Joey' Jones: People are not going to put up with having their lives threatened

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Johnny "Joey" Jones discusses the importance for business owners in a "city prone to violence" to be able to carry guns and who Mayor Eric Adams is blaming for the crime crisis in New York City on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE: HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING SUSPECT'S PARENTS ARE ‘IN DEEP LEGAL TROUBLE’

JOHNNY "JOEY" JONES: The gruesomeness of being stabbed to death could be prevented with a gun. That's a much more humane way to defend yourself, alright? That's number one. Number two, if the gun laws weren't so ridiculous that a shop owner in a city prone to violence can't have one, a shotgun to defend himself, easily brandishing that shotgun, had that dude turned around and run the other way. And so it's a deterrent in a lot of ways. The fact is, you're going to see more of this because people are not going to put up with lawlessness. They're not going to put up with having their own lives threatened for simply running a business. They're not going to put up with a group, a class of Americans who think they can impose their will on what they perceive to be the weak, because there's no consequence. And how many people need to needlessly die at knifepoint before DAs start prosecuting people, putting them in jail for smaller crimes. I mean, who could have saved that man's life?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: