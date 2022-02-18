Sen. Thune on 'America's Newsroom': Dems' woke agenda getting 'crushed' in middle America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Whip John Thune said on "America's Newsroom" Friday he expects a red wave in the November midterm elections as Democrats struggle with maintaining support in middle America. The South Dakota Republican said Democrats are realizing that the far-left, "woke" agenda is not resonating with many Americans.

NBC REPORTER: DEMS' LIBERAL BASE ISN'T ‘COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOING BACK TO NORMAL.

JOHN THUNE: These far-left policies are just so far out of the mainstream in the country right now that they can't get people elected. … And I think Biden and his people around him are going to say this may satisfy the far-left woke movement in the country with the radical extreme agenda that they have, it's not where America is, and if we want to get reelected, we're going to have to come to center.

I think they're getting crushed in the middle of the country, and the reason is the extreme radical agenda. People in the middle of the country tend to believe in limited but effective government, personal freedom coupled with individual responsibility, economic freedom and a free enterprise in an energy policy. … What people in the middle of the country see is the Democrat government. It's an all-Democrat government, House, Senate, White House right now, driving an agenda that is completely out of step with what their priorities are, what they care about, which is why you see things swinging hard the other direction now. It's a long ways off, but there is a wave building out there and the Democrats are starting to realize they're maybe on the wrong side.

WATCH DANA PERINO AND BILL HEMMER'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW