John Sununu: Biden's 'self-defeating' energy policies won't play well in battleground states

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu said on Tuesday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s energy plan will not “play well” in Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, West Virginia and others.

“Joe Biden is putting out an interesting combination of big government plans and, frankly, a self-defeating agenda of trying to destroy the American energy industry,” Sununu told “America’s Newsroom.”

AOC NAMED CO-CHAIR AS BIDEN AND SANDERS SET UP UNITY TASK FORCE

A task force set up by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders – who was Biden’s last remaining rival in the nomination battle – on Wednesday released a wide-ranging set of recommendations for the party’s convention platform.

And while the proposals lay out a progressive road map for the former vice president, the document falls short of the ambitious plans pushed by Sanders and other candidates during the Democratic primaries.

But the climate change task force – co-chaired by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former Secretary of State John Kerry – calls for a faster timetable to achieve net-zero carbon emissions than Biden has previously advocated, instead of the Ocasio-Cortez-championed Green New Deal to overhaul environmental policy, which also was not included in the recommendations.

The freshman congresswoman and member of the so-called "Squad" tweeted: "I do believe that the Climate Task Force effort meaningfully & substantively improved Biden's positions."

Sununu said that Biden is pushing his plan while “taking advantage” of the attention being focused on the public health crisis of coronavirus.

“I suspect those aspects of energy industry destruction will fade as we get closer to the election,” Sununu said, adding that he believes Trump's poll numbers will improve as the summer progresses.

“The fact is that Biden is not going to convince America that he knows anything about the economy and as we get closer to the election, the bad mood, if you will, of folks being polled while the virus is here and unemployment is high is going to reflect badly on Trump, but, as you get closer to the election, people are going to start thinking long-term and when they start thinking long-term, the economy is the driving issue.”