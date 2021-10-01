John Rich: Biden admin's proposed IRS snooping rule 'sounds a lot like communism to me'

Country singer John Rich, host of "The Pursuit!" on Fox Busines Network, slammed a proposal within President Biden’s tax plan that critics have dubbed "financial spying." The proposal, which is roughly $79 billion of the $3.5 trillion spending bill, would give the IRS more muscle to force banks to report customers' account inflows and outflows of $600 or more to the IRS. The White House has estimated the policy, which would apply to bank, loan and investment accounts, could generate about $463 billion in additional revenue over the next decade.

NEBRASKA LEADS WAY AS STATES PUSH BACK ON BIDEN'S PROPOSED IRS SNOOP

JOHN RICH: Sounds a lot like communism to me. That is verbatim what they do in Communist China That is right out of the playbook in Communist China. So, you ask yourself what have communists ever successfully ruled over in the history of communism? What have they only ever ruled over? Burning piles of destruction, despair, failure, unhappiness. That’s all they’ve ever ruled over.

So, you ask yourself, why are people in our government, places of power, who obviously lean communist, at least with their policies, why are they doing this? It will destroy things. Why is our border open? Why did we just arm the Taliban in Afghanistan, why are we devaluing the dollar, why are we going to spy on everybody’s bank account? It brings destruction as you were just laying out.

They have to destroy America before they can fully control it. And I know that’s a big statement but don’t listen to what they say, watch what they’re doing. And this is both sides of the aisle, by the way. There is a lot of Republicans out there that I’ve actually raised money for over the years that I no longer support because they say one thing and they do another thing and we’re paying for it right now.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: