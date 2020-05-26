John Rich says Biden's running mate search becoming 'a political version of "The Bachelor"'

Country star John Rich told "The Five" on Tuesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's search for a running mate has turned into "almost like a political version of 'The Bachelor'."

Biden has previously pledged to choose a female running mate and speculation that he might pick an African-American woman has grown after the former vice president told a radio interview Friday that black voters who struggle between choosing him and Donald Trump "ain't black."

Rich argued that Biden should be more concerned with choosing the running mate who can do the best job, telling other members of the panel that the Democrat's apparent demographic requirements don't "make sense."

BIDEN SAYS 'YOU AIN'T BLACK' IF TORN BETWEEN HIM AND TRUMP

"Why don't you pick the best person who can do the best job, no matter who they are or what they look like?" he said. "Let's go after the best person for the job. Isn't that how we are supposed to do it in this country?"

"Joe Biden is in a very tough spot," fellow panelist Geraldo Rivera chimed in. "Because if he does not take an African-American running mate, I think, given [the interview with] Charlamagne Tha God and all the stuff that happened, he risks taking away the motivation, the energy from a key constituency," Rivera said.

Co-host Dana Perino echoed the point that Biden's "pool" of candidates might have essentially decreased.

"I think it's been pretty interesting about this vice presidential choice is that you have these women who are actively campaigning in the press to be his vice president," she said. "I've never seen anything like it."