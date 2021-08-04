John Kennedy on evictions moratorium: For many in Washington, the 'Constitution is just a nuisance'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Wednesday that some in the Biden administration feel that the "Constitution is a nuisance" after the president extended the CDC-imposed eviction moratorium.

JOHN KENNEDY: It’s time to rejoin our lives and we can’t give free rent to everybody. If you want free rent—there’s nothing free, Bill. Everything free somebody had to work for…

I suspect somebody will file suit and try to get in front of the Supreme Court. Now, whether the Supreme Court will take the case or not I don’t know, but let me say it again with permanent Washington types who run this place, and under this administration make most of the decisions, the Constitution is just a nuisance.

