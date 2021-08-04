Expand / Collapse search
John Kennedy on evictions moratorium: For many in Washington, the 'Constitution is just a nuisance'

Justice Kavanaugh previously wrote eviction ban extension could not be done by president

Fox News Staff
The Louisiana senator says it is time to ‘rejoin the world’ and allow landlords and tenants to hash out rental issues

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Wednesday that some in the Biden administration feel that the "Constitution is a nuisance" after the president extended the CDC-imposed eviction moratorium. 

BIDEN SOUGHT NEW EVICTION MORATORIUM BUT LACKED LEGAL AUTHORITY: WHITE HOUSE

JOHN KENNEDY: It’s time to rejoin our lives and we can’t give free rent to everybody. If you want free rent—there’s nothing free, Bill. Everything free somebody had to work for…

I suspect somebody will file suit and try to get in front of the Supreme Court. Now, whether the Supreme Court will take the case or not I don’t know, but let me say it again with permanent Washington types who run this place, and under this administration make most of the decisions, the Constitution is just a nuisance. 

