John Fetterman owes voters an 'honest assessment of his health': Dr Oz

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to give "Pennsylvanians an honest assessment of his health" Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"I do believe he owes Pennsylvanians an honest assessment of his health," he told host Laura Ingraham. "Not double-secret probation tests that we find out about on television, but really give voters access to what's going on so that we can [give] all voters transparency into the process."

MEDIA PUTS MORE EMPHASIS ON FETTERMAN'S HEALTH AS PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION HEATS UP

Fetterman agreed to debate Oz in late October, only two weeks before the election. He reportedly requested the use of live, real-time closed-captioning monitors during the debate, to which Oz agreed on the "Angle."

Oz expressed skepticism that his rival will show up for the debate, saying he is "often a no-show" and is not present for his job as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor.

While the famous physician has been doing "multiple" interviews, Fetterman has been "dodging all questions, not just debate questions," he said.

He has also avoided queries from the media and voters — "which is frankly insulting in a democracy" — in an effort to hide his far-left views, Oz continued.

OZ BLASTS FETTERMAN'S 'RADICAL' POLITICS, DISMISSES 'SNARKY' NJ, CRUDITE ATTACKS

"This man cares more about criminals than the innocent," Oz said.

Money is "pouring" into Fetterman's campaign, as Democrats are "literally manufacturing a candidate," he said.

"He's not out on the campaign trail talking to people, answering questions, so folks don't know what he stands for. You can only find out by watching his commercials."