Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

John Fetterman owes voters an 'honest assessment of his health': Dr Oz

Dr Oz speaks on his opponent's health concerns

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Fetterman has been dodging all questions: Dr Mehmet Oz Video

Fetterman has been dodging all questions: Dr Mehmet Oz

Dr. Oz responds to John Fetterman’s debate demands.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to give "Pennsylvanians an honest assessment of his health" Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"I do believe he owes Pennsylvanians an honest assessment of his health," he told host Laura Ingraham. "Not double-secret probation tests that we find out about on television, but really give voters access to what's going on so that we can [give] all voters transparency into the process."

MEDIA PUTS MORE EMPHASIS ON FETTERMAN'S HEALTH AS PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION HEATS UP

Fetterman agreed to debate Oz in late October, only two weeks before the election. He reportedly requested the use of live, real-time closed-captioning monitors during the debate, to which Oz agreed on the "Angle."

Oz expressed skepticism that his rival will show up for the debate, saying he is "often a no-show" and is not present for his job as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor.

  • Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman acknowledges supporters during a rally
    Image 1 of 3

    BLUE BELL, PA: Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman acknowledges supporters during a rally with U.S. Congresswomen Madeleine Dean and Mary Gay Scanlon at Montgomery County Community College.  (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

  • Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz holds a press conference
    Image 2 of 3

    PHILADELPHIA: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz holds a press conference with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).  (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

  • John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, during an abortion access rally
    Image 3 of 3

    John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, during an abortion rights rally at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While the famous physician has been doing "multiple" interviews, Fetterman has been "dodging all questions, not just debate questions," he said.

He has also avoided queries from the media and voters — "which is frankly insulting in a democracy" — in an effort to hide his far-left views, Oz continued.

OZ BLASTS FETTERMAN'S 'RADICAL' POLITICS, DISMISSES 'SNARKY' NJ, CRUDITE ATTACKS

"This man cares more about criminals than the innocent," Oz said.

Money is "pouring" into Fetterman's campaign, as Democrats are "literally manufacturing a candidate," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's not out on the campaign trail talking to people, answering questions, so folks don't know what he stands for. You can only find out by watching his commercials." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.