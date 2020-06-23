Bolton says GOP control of Senate 'absolutely critical' regardless of who wins White House

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told "Special Report" Tuesday that it is "absolutely critical" that Republicans keep control of the Senate after the November election.

Bolton told host Bret Baier that he worried about the consequences of President Trump's potential reelection as well as a victory for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"This is a terrible election from my perspective," said Bolton, the author of a memoir of his time in the Trump administration, "The Room Where It Happened". "In 2016, where it was a choice between my law school colleague Hillary Clinton and Trump, I voted for Trump on the theory it was a binary choice, and it was better to take a risk on Trump than to vote for Hillary.

"I watched Trump for 17 months up close and in person," he added, "and I cannot in good conscience vote for him again. I'm not saying I'm happy about this. I'm not happy about it, and it's why I think the most important thing I will do politically between now and November ... is work to keep Republican control of the Senate. I think that's absolutely critical. I think it's critical whether Trump wins or whether Biden wins."

When asked by Baier whether he thought Trump or Biden would be better on foreign policy, Bolton stated: "I don’t think there's any way of telling. I've known Joe Biden for a long, long time and have been on the opposite side of every issue. And we’ve also crossed swords on foreign and national security policy for a long time. And I’m not going to vote for him.

"The difference between Biden and Trump," Bolton continued, "is that Biden has a view and Trump has no view.

"On any given day, any decision is possible. And I find that frightening. I think the response to the coronavirus demonstrates exactly the kind of fear that I have."

Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, claimed that in the early days of the pandemic, Trump "did not want to hear anything bad about China and his friend Xi Jinping.

"He didn’t want to hear that the disease could threaten the United States, number one," he added. "And number two, he didn’t want to hear that the U.S. economy might be imperiled by this disease, because that was the way he expected to get re-elected.

"So, the response was herky-jerky, incoherent, sporadic, and not as effective as it could have been. That's what's wrong with Donald Trump’s decision making, and to see it in this kind of crisis only gives a preview of what could happen in an even more severe crisis."