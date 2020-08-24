Joe Rogan thinks Twitter will suffer same fate as once-popular Blockbuster video

Podcaster Joe Rogan doesn’t think Twitter will be around forever and compared the social media platform to a different once-popular business that failed to keep up with modern technological advances.

Rogan said that people who spend too much time complaining on social media aren’t healthy before he made the bold prediction.

“I think Twitter’s gonna be like Blockbuster video. I think we’re gonna look back, ‘You remember when we used to communicate through Twitter? Like, oh my God, it was so toxic. Everybody was so mean,’” Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” last week.

“We’re going to hit some new thing, next, that is going to read each other’s minds. ... It’s going to make this seem like nonsense,” he added. “There is no empathy in these conversations and that’s a big part of the problem [with Twitter].”

Rogan seems to think Twitter won’t be around much longer, just like Blockbuster was once a thriving chain where many people congregated to browse movies and videogames.

As a powerhouse through the 1990s and early 2000s, at the height of its success, Blockbuster had 9,000 bustling VHS and DVD rental stores worldwide, raking in billions in annual revenue.

However, Netflix, other streaming services and automated video kiosk Redbox, which has more than 41,500 self-service locations, transformed the video-rental industry and led to stores closing throughout the nation. Now, the only remaining Blockbuster store is a privately owned franchise in Bend, Ore.

