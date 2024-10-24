Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Mel Gibson backs Trump for president, says Harris has 'the IQ of a fence post'

The 'Braveheart' star panned the Democratic nominee's 'miserable record'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson revealed he's backing former President Trump in the 2024 election and took a swipe at the intelligence of Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Video obtained by TMZ shows the "Braveheart" star being asked about the presidential race during an exchange at LAX. 

"I don't think it's gonna surprise anyone who I vote for," Gibson said. 

After the cameraman asked whether Trump was a "bad guess," Gibson replied "I think that's a pretty good guess."

Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson says it's a "very good guess" to say he's supporting former President Trump in the upcoming election.

Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson says it's a "very good guess" to say he's supporting former President Trump in the upcoming election. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The "Lethal Weapon" icon was then asked what he thought "the world would be like" with Trump serving a second term in the Oval Office.

"I know what it'll be like if we let her in," Gibson said, referring to Harris. "That ain't good."

"A miserable track record, a falling track record, no policies to speak of, and she's got the IQ of a fence post," he added.

Harris at CNN town hall

Gibson panned Vice President Kamala Harris over her "miserable record" and said she "has the IQ of a fence post." (AP/Matt Rourke)

Gibson's political alliance is not a total surprise. The "Hacksaw Ridge" director was spotted chatting with the former president at a UFC fight in Las Vegas last year. 

While much of Hollywood has been rallying behind Harris' candidacy, Trump has also drawn some big-name supporters, including actors Dennis Quaid, Jon Voight and Zachary Levi, music stars Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, professional race car driver Danica Patrick, and football players Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.