Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Joe Rogan hosts country star Oliver Anthony at his Austin club for surprise performance

Anthony's song 'Rich Men North of Richmond' has been No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for two weeks

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Oliver Anthony: ‘I wrote that song about those people’ on debate stage, ‘cracks me up’ Video

Oliver Anthony: ‘I wrote that song about those people’ on debate stage, ‘cracks me up’

Breakout singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony responds to his song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ being broadcast at the Republican debate, saying the politicians misunderstood it as being about Joe Biden.

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan invited overnight music sensation Oliver Anthony to perform at his club, The Comedy Mothership, Tuesday night.

Anthony, the songwriter of "Rich Men North of Richmond" – which has been number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks now – appeared onstage to wild applause.

Comedian and close friend of Rogan, Tom Segura, introduced Anthony to the raucous crowd at the Austin, Texas venue, telling audience goers he had a "special treat" for them.

DEM SEN. CHRIS MURPHY REBUKES LEFT FOR MOCKING ‘RICH MEN NORTH OF RICHMOND’ SINGER OLIVER ANTHONY

Oliver Anthony and Joe Rogan

Hit songwriter Oliver Anthony performed at Joe Rogan's Austin club Tuesday night. (1) Screenshot/RadioWV YouTube channel 2) Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

In between sets, Segura teased the next act, saying, "Guess what? I’ve got a special treat for you. This doesn’t always happen, but this does happen when you come to really cool places like The Comedy Mothership."

Revealing the identity of the surprise guest, Segura continued, "I’m going to bring on stage, right now – this is so f-----g cool – this young man has exploded in popularity, and we’ve all been blown away by this guy’s talent and we’re so lucky that we get to see it here live tonight. The very, amazingly talented Oliver Anthony everybody! Let him hear it!"

In video of the introduction shared to Rogan’s Instagram account, Anthony appeared from behind the curtain center stage to raucous adulation from the audience. People stood and cheered. Some could be heard screaming in joy at the sight of the songwriter.

Anthony and several accompanying musicians approached the mic on stage with their guitars in hand, primed for a performance. He flashed a grateful smile as the cheers of support continued.

Once the applause began to die down, Anthony finally spoke, quipping, "Alright, so this is my first time at a comedy club so uh …" The crowd started up another round of loud cheering. 

OLIVER ANTHONY HAS HUGE UPSIDE IN MUSIC BUSINESS IF HE ‘CONTINUES TO BE HIMSELF,' INDUSTRY GURU SAYS

Oliver Anthony performing with guitar

Musician Oliver Anthony went viral this month for his original song, "Rich Men North of Richmond." (Screenshot/RadioWV YouTube channel)

The video ended there, just prior to Anthony’s performance. Country music outlet Whiskey Riff reported, "Rogan’s club has a strict no cellphone policy so it’s unlikely we’re going to actually hear the performance."

Rogan has been impressed with Anthony’s meteoric rise that happened in the last couple of weeks after a video of his performance of "Rich Men North of Richmond" exploded on YouTube and social media. 

During one of his recent podcast episodes, Rogan praised Anthony and his song to his guest, wrestling star Hulk Hogan. He said, "I love this song. You can’t fake authentic, and Oliver Anthony has it in abundance."

Rogan also spoke of Anthony’s conversion story to Christianity and pledge to beating alcoholism just before he found this whirlwind success as a musician. The singer mentioned these milestones in a recent interview with conservative influencer Jason Howerton shortly after his video went viral.  

Saving Country Music founder Kyle ‘Trigger’ Coroneos examines Oliver Anthony’s success Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 