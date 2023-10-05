Joe Rogan derides ‘woke’ military practices, jokes ‘inclusion is really important when you’re killing folks’

Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke on Wednesday about the decline of the American and British military, insisting that "woke" politics are compromising combat preparedness.

Rogan spoke to his guests, standup comedian Francis Foster and political commentator Konstantin Kisin about how far-left ideology has a destabilizing effect on numerous aspects of modern society. After Konstantin recalled that the U.S. Army is having difficulty finding physically healthy recruits, Rogan noted the American military has internal problems in that it has "kinda gone woke," later joking "inclusion is really important when you’re killing folks."

"This is the thing we've been talking about, right man?" Kisin said. "Can we just focus on what works? I want the Army to be good at killing the enemy, I don't give a f--- about how diverse they are."

"Imagine if the UFC had to have diversity," Rogan joked, referring to the American mixed martial arts promotion company Ultimate Fighting Championship. "Do you know what a problem that would be, if we had to have a certain amount of trans folks?"

"There's going to be a bunch of people to get murdered. They’re gonna get thrown in with the real ones, there's gonna be a certain percentage of people that are just there because they're awesome, then a certain percentage of people that they have to hire in order to meet these DEI standards."

Foster brought the focus back to the military, recalling a British military scandal where the Royal Air Force (RAF) had been told to stop hiring "useless male White pilots."

In a leaked email seen by The Telegraph, Squadron Leader Andrew Harwin wrote, "I don’t really need to see loads of useless white male pilots, let’s get as focused as possible, I am more than happy to reduce boarding if needed to have a balanced BAME/female/male board."

An RAF source reportedly told The Telegraph that this email "clearly demonstrates the endemic culture that was created by the senior leadership to chase ridiculous diversity statistics that were patently unachievable."

"What a good idea," Rogan joked sarcastically. "Definitely don’t hire the people that are the best at it, whether they’re White or Black or Asian. No, just don’t hire White ones."

After noting a report that a govt inquiry concluded this discrimination was unlawful, Rogan declared, "Dude, you want the best. Whoever the f--- they are, whether they are White or South American or Indian, you want the best. No one cares. You want people who fly the planes the best, only the best, it’s a war plane!"

Rogan returned to his metaphor about martial arts tournaments, asking how well the UK would fare if it picked a fighter based upon their diversity-related characteristics rather than their skill, to fight professional boxer Francis Ngannou. He jokingly suggested the mentality would be, "Well it says the right move is to send in a non-binary woman because they don't get represented in the UFC."

