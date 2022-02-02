Joe Rogan controversy shows how Americans, celebs are begging to be censored: Will Cain

I can't believe how many Americans are so ready to give up their freedom.

I can't believe how many Americans are begging for the gag — please gag me. Please silence me. Please take away my free speech.

Maybe I'm naive. Maybe I should have known. Maybe all we ever want is to hear ourselves talk. Maybe all we've ever wanted is to make those that disagree with us shut up. But I can't believe how many celebrities, how many government figures, how many Americans are openly begging for censorship.

Joe Rogan is the focus of America's authoritarianism. I can't believe how many people are asking for the government to shut down Joe Rogan — and I do mean the government.

Look, when the surgeon general of the United States, Vivek Murthy, says Spotify needs to do something about misinformation, that's not just, "Hey, a private company needs to think about the type of brand they have and what kind of information they put up." That is the bully pulpit of the federal government of the United States of America. That's the most powerful entity — for now, until Google or Amazon takes over — but for now, the most powerful entity on the face of the planet who could not in any other situation limit someone else's First Amendment rights. That's the most powerful entity, who, through the flex of their muscle or their voice, has openly said, "I think you should do something about this."

And it's not just the surgeon general. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has openly called for control over misinformation.

This article is adapted from Will Cain's commentary on "The Will Cain Podcast" on Fox News Audio on Jan. 31, 2022.