Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state.

Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.

"I don't think he represents West Virginia," Mooney told Brian Kilmeade.

Mooney detailed some controversial votes made by Manchin and said he has "lost touch" with the voters of the state.

"He voted against Amy Coney Barrett, but for Ketanji Brown Jackson," said Mooney. "Inflation is killing us here in West Virginia. A lot of folks live on fixed income, Joe Manchin voted for all these spending bills that Joe Biden wanted him to vote for. And spending is out of control. Inflation is out of control. That the last thing he voted for hurt to the coal industry, which is huge in our state."

"Sometimes he acts conservative, but when push comes to shove, he's a loyal, partisan Democrat."

Mooney also called out Manchin for voting twice for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

"The impeachment hearings were a sham. It was an outrage for this country. Frankly, whether you support Donald Trump or not, the impeachment process was a complete farce and it was an outrage for Joe Manchin to vote to impeach Donald Trump."

Mooney went on to explain why he saw this as a "betrayal" to West Virginia voters.

"I think he betrayed West Virginia voters, and we are almost 70% voted for Donald Trump. I don't see them voting for Joe Manchin. I think he's going to lose."

However, Mooney said he is not convinced Manchin will run for re-election

Manchin faced his toughest challenge in 2018 when he won by only 3%, and could face a tight challenge from Mooney or other Republican candidates as West Virginia grows increasingly Republican.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who was the challenger to Manchin in 2018, is also reportedly interested in another run.

