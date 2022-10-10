Joe Concha: 'Saturday Night Live' finally got the memo about Joe Biden

Fox News contributor Joe Concha praised "Saturday Night Live" for its recent roast of President Biden. On "The Faulkner Focus" Monday, Concha said SNL finally "got the memo" in its latest show mocking Biden's repeated gaffes and avoidance of reporters after 21 months of his presidency.

‘SNL’ COLD OPEN MOCKS WHAT MAKES AMERICANS ‘SNAP’ LIKE BIDEN'S ‘NUCLEAR ARMAGEDDON’ REMARK AND ELON MUSK

JOE CONCHA: That was one of the best "Saturday Night Lives" I have seen probably since the Will Ferrell era, and it only took 21 months into this presidency. But it appears "Saturday Night Live" has finally got the memo of who is actually in power. And his name isn't Donald Trump. It's Joe Biden. And when it comes to providing copious amounts of comedic material, as we just saw there, it's the current guy occupying the Oval Office.

And I also think that probably SNL, they looked at the horrific ratings for the soon-to-depart Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," Samantha Bee, Colbert, Kimmel, Seth Meyers all losing more and more of their audiences while all serving as progressive activists and predictable ones at that. And nothing in comedy is worse than knowing what's coming before it is ever said. So, yes, SNL still continue to hit Trump. Absolutely. But yeah, finally, Biden gets the treatment that he deserves, given all the gaffes and all the things that he says that makes you shake your head.