Joe Concha calls out obvious 'bias of omission' as media largely ignores Biden's accuser

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Hill's Joe Concha said on Monday that the media coverage of Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade is showing the “obvious” and “insidious bias" that is being carried out in “broad daylight.”

The woman who has accused the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate of a sexual assault in the early 1990s says she's disappointed that CNN anchor Anderson Cooper failed to ask him about the allegation when he had the chance — not once, but twice.

Concha told “Fox & Friends" that it was "bias of omission: not talking about something, interviewing somebody about something that obviously should be broached,” recalling the heavy focus on allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Tara Reade, a former staffer for then-Sen. Biden, told her story about the former vice president over a month ago during a podcast with progressive host Katie Halper. Since then, Biden has done nearly a dozen TV interviews with news anchors – including NBC News' Chuck Todd, ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, and twice with Cooper – all of whom failed to ask Biden about her public claim.

TIMELINE SHOWS MEDIA, DEMS' DIFFERENT APPROACH TO TARA READE ACCUSATION AFTER KAVANAUGH FREE-FOR-ALL

"I think it's shocking that this much time has passed and that he is an actual nominee for president and they're not asking the questions," Reade told Fox News. "He's been on 'Anderson Cooper' at least twice where he was not asked."

"I guess my question is, if this were Donald Trump, would they treat it the same way? If this were Brett Kavanaugh, did they treat it the same way?" Reade said. "In other words, it's politics and political agenda playing a role in objective reporting and asking the question."

Concha said that former 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “were all outspoken about determining Brett Kavanaugh guilty before proven innocent.”

“The exact opposite of due process. Why aren’t they being asked about this as well? So it’s not just the presumptive Democratic nominee in Joe Biden, it also goes to the women that want to be his vice president.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Concha said that he believes there is an arrangement among Biden’s vice presidential nominees and journalists to avoid bringing up the sexual assault charges.

“I find it impossible to believe that there’s not one journalist out there, one interviewer, that would want to bring this up because it absolutely is a story based on the Kavanaugh and Trump precedent," he argued, referring to Democrats' contention that female accusers should be presumed truthful.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.