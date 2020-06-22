Joe Concha: Biden cannot withstand a press conference like Trump's with no ground rules

Joe Concha, media reporter for The Hill, said on Monday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could not withstand the lengthy press conferences that President Trump deals with normally.

“It’s a lot easier to have a handpicked interview, where you have ground rules, with certain outlets that may be friendly to your candidate, as opposed to having a press conference which Mr. Biden has not done in 80 days,” Concha told “Fox & Friends.”

Concha said that the campaign team's selective media contact shows they are not “confident” in Biden.

“A lot of Democrats will tell you, at least, privately that he does not have the mental acuity that he even had a couple of years ago and this is a candidate that simply would not able to withstand the type of press conferences that the current president has, as far as them going on for an hour-hour and a half, taking questions with multiple outlets with no ground rules attached,” Concha said.

Biden has now gone well over two months without holding a press conference, fueling accusations from the Trump campaign that the former VP is spending the campaign “hiding in his basement.”

“It has been 76 days since Joe Biden has held a press conference. Americans are starting to question if Joe Biden is up to the challenge," deputy press secretary Ken Farnaso told Fox News. "Team Trump stands with Team Biden in calling for equal coverage of his events, gaffes and all."

Concha said that the former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, made the same mistake of not holding a press conference for 270 straight days.

Meanwhile, Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump in the race for the White House, as majorities say racism, unemployment, and coronavirus pose a major threat to the stability of the country, according to the latest Fox News Poll.

Biden supporters are far more likely to say fear that Trump might win is behind their vote choice (63 percent) than to say it is enthusiasm for Biden (31 percent). The opposite is true among those backing Trump. Almost twice as many of his supporters say enthusiasm is the motivation (62 percent) rather than fear Biden could win (33 percent).