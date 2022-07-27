Expand / Collapse search
Federal judge dismissing Nick Sandmann's media libel lawsuits appears 'politically motivated': Joe Concha

Joe Concha says if Nick Sandmann continues his legal pursuit, he will win

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Fox News contributor Joe Concha reflects on former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann's previous settlements with CNN, NBC and The Washington Post on 'Hannity.'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighs in on a district court judge throwing out five media libel lawsuits by former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann on "Hannity."

NICK SANDMANN'S MEDIA LIBEL LAWSUITS DISMISSED BY FEDERAL JUDGE

JOE CONCHA: But you're right, given the precedent here, what we saw with "The Washington Post" and "CNN" settling out of court for, remember those are $250M lawsuits against those organizations, it's interesting that this judge who was appointed by Jimmy Carter, by the way, clearly on the back nine at this point, decides to throw these suits out. And you think about the way "The New York Times" or "Rolling Stone" or these other outlets reported on Sandmann, painting him as the, basically the face of teenage racism. You know, it was no different than the way "CNN" or "The Washington Post" did, and it's hard not to see this ruling as anything other than politically motivated because "CNN" or "The Washington Post," you know, they have plenty of legal resources, and they knew that it was in their best interest to settle because they're on the losing side of this argument," based on what you mentioned before, the video evidence that anybody could see at home.

