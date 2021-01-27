Joe Concha: 'Big Tech is more powerful' than government in terms of speech

Big Tech companies have amassed more "power" than anyone could have imagined, especially as many people rely on social media platforms for news, Fox News contributor Joe Concha said on Wednesday.

"Here is the bottom line. 70 percent of adults get their news from social media. It's like what radio and television was in the 20th century. That's how they get their news," Concha told "The Faulkner Focus."

Concha noted around 1.82 billion daily users are on Facebook alone.

"Big Tech is more powerful than anybody ever could have imagined, more powerful than government, certainly in terms of speech," Concha said.

TRUMP'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO 'REMAIN SUSPENDED' AFTER CAPITOL RIOT DUE TO 'ONGOING POTENTIAL FOR VIOLENCE'

Concha remarks came following YouTube announcing former President Donald Trump's channel will "remain suspended," pointing to an "ongoing potential for violence" in the wake of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

YouTube suspended Trump's channel earlier this month, meaning it could not upload new videos or livestreams, after Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat banned the president's accounts from their platforms.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended," a YouTube spokesperson told Fox News. "Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Concha pressed the seriousness of how "powerful" Big Tech has become.

"And we're seeing it now in terms of YouTube, which is owned by Google, is now basing their bans based on ... the potential of [Trump] possibly putting a video out there as opposed to an outright violation," Concha said.

Concha went on to say, "So now you have the ex-president of the United States, who had 89 million followers on Twitter, countless followers on Facebook, YouTube views, all that has been completely suppressed and shut down by Big Tech. That's how powerful they've become, Harris."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.