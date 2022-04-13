Kellyanne Conway warns GOP not to 'get cocky' ahead of likely red wave

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris losing support in her home state of California, combined with President Biden's low approval, is cause for cautious bullishness in the GOP, former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday.

Conway told "Jesse Watters Primetime" that Biden is ailing on every polling front, and that Harris is even losing support in her political stronghold of San Francisco-Oakland.

Harris enjoys a 35% approval rating in the Golden State, slightly less than the reported 38% in her home region, Conway said, citing a Los Angeles Times poll.

SAUDI ARABIA'S BIDEN-HARRIS SKIT EXEMPLIFIES RIYADH'S FRUSTRATION WITH WASHINGTON: ROVE

Sixty percent of Americans are blaming Harris and her boss for inflation in some form or another, while 84% say they are cutting back on key expenses like food and fuel to stay afloat, Conway said.

"Trying to blame anyone else but them isn't working," she said.

"I think we can have a monster wave in the fall, but the work has to be done too. The Republicans can't get cocky. They have to be about substance," Conway warned.

She added that it is normally difficult for a president of the United States to have such low approval ratings in the midst of international conflict — such as Russia-Ukraine — when Americans tend to give their leaders more leeway in that regard.

BONGINO WARNS AGAINST ‘WALKING DEAD’ THEORY AFTER NYC SUBWAY ATTACK

Regarding Harris's slippage in the reported Bay Area poll, Conway said that shows the "people that know [Harris] best" are rejecting her and her boss.

Host Jesse Watters, a Philadelphia native, told South Jersey-born Conway that such a dynamic would be like the Delaware Valley rejecting the two of them.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That would be like if Philly hated us. It can't happen," he said. You can't have the hometown hating you — it'll never happen," he said.

"Go Birds," replied Conway — in reference to their joint Philadelphia Eagles fandom.