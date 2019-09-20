Joe Biden's White House hopes rely on older black voters: AB Stoddard

Former Vice President Joe Biden will need to rely on "older" African-American voters if he hopes to win the White House in 2020, according to A.B. Stoddard.

“This age divide in the African-American electorate is the crux of Joe Biden’s viability,” Stoddard told “The Daily Briefing” with Dana Perino. “If he loses older African-Americans along with his non-college white support, he won’t be the nominee,” she said.

The comments came after The New York Times ran a column titled, “Young Black Voters to Their Biden-Supporting Parents: ‘Is This Your King?” The piece looked at views of younger black voters, which in many case differ from theirs of their older counterparts.

Stoddard said that the reason older African-Americans support the former vice president is that “they are afraid” and want to beat President Trump.

“They believe that the Obama presidency led to a flare-up of racism in this country, and President Donald Trump. They want to beat him,” she said.

Stoddard went on to say that older black voters believe the new direction of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party -- its vow to decriminalize border crossings, take away private insurance and stand up for other “radical positions” -- is “out of step with the country.”

Biden has been considered the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination since before he even entered the race. However, while he currently still leads the field, his support has been diminishing, according to a new Fox News Poll.

Biden has the support of 29 percent of Democratic primary voters, according to the poll. That figure is down from 31 percent in August and 35 percent in May. His current 11-point lead is down from a high of 19 points in June.