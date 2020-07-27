Biden campaign official dismisses report of rift with Harris: 'Don't believe everything that you read'

Joe Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, has denied a Politico report that indicated Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is losing ground as a potential running mate for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

"I would say to that story don't believe everything that you read," Bedingfield told "The Story" host Martha MacCallum Monday. "Don't believe everything that you read in Politico."

Biden pledged in March to choose a female running mate. Recent unrest and protests over police brutality and racial discrimination have led many political observers to predict Biden will pick a woman of color, such as Harris, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a former Orlando police chief, or former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

According to the report, former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd -- a key member of Biden's vice presidential search committee -- recently asked Harris about her strategy to confront Biden in a Democratic debate last summer over his opposition to desegregation busing in the 1970s.

According to Dodd, Harris' response was to laugh about the heated moment and say, "That's politics."

"She had no remorse," a longtime Biden supporter and donor told Politico about the exchange. “Dodd felt it was a gimmick, that it was cheap." The report went on to claim that Dodd has thrown his support behind Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for the No. 2 slot on the Democratic ticket.

"I don't think anybody in the country has a better sense of what it takes to be vice president than Joe Biden," Bedingfield said. "He's looking for somebody in this process who can be the kind of partner to him that he was to Barack Obama."