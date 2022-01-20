Sexton blasts Biden over denial of GOP, George Wallace comparison: 'He created that slanderous dichotomy'

Radio host Buck Sexton slammed President Biden for his denial that he made during his recent press conference that he never equated opponents of his party's election legislation to segregationist like former Alabama Gov. George Wallace and ex-Birmingham Public Safety Commissioner Theophilus "Bull" Connor.

Connor became infamous for using firehoses and police K-9s against civil rights demonstrators, while Wallace headlined his 1963 inaugural address by declaring "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever."

On "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show", host Sexton compared Biden's tongue-lashing of RealClearPolitics White House correspondent Philip Wegmann to the president's prior comments.

Sexton questioned what Biden believes he is accomplishing for the United States as his agenda stalls and Americans feel the pinch of inflation and crime.

"I’m still stuck on ‘what the heck is Joe Biden really doing?’ -- I mean what does this guy think he’s accomplishing day in and day out -- or even the people around him that are using him as some kind of pseudo-moderate folksy marionette who just dances around for people as they pull the strings?" he asked.

"Joe Biden, during a press conference yesterday, scream[ed] at White House reporter Phil Wegmann, and he is essentially saying that ‘you better be clear, listen to what I said -- and then I will say bunch of things that don’t make sense'," Sexton continued.

He played a clip of Wegmann's question to the president, which cited that Biden ran on a promise of "a return to civility", but compared that pledge to a comparison he made during recent remarks in Atlanta touting the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

"And I know that you dispute the characterization that you called folks who would oppose those voting bills as being Bull Connor or George Wallace -- But you said that they would be sort of in the same camp," Wegmann said, before Biden interrupted.

"I didn’t say that – look what I said – go back and read what I said and tell me if I called anyone who voted on the side of… Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor," Biden replied, before calling Wegmann's recollection an "interesting reading of English" for a journalist.

Sexton recited Biden's exact quotes from his Atlanta speech.

"I ask every elected official in America. How do you want to be remembered? You want to be on the side of [Martin Luther] King or George Wallace. You want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? You want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?" Sexton repeated Biden's comments.

"That’s what [Biden] says about a voting rights bill that he can’t even get all the members of the Democrat Senate to go along with," he added. "He created that absurd and really slanderous dichotomy. He’s the one that said it’s a choice, ‘and look, you can either be a great civil rights hero or be an evil racist: up to you, Republicans’."

Sexton concluded that in cases such as Wegmann's, when Biden gets confronted on something he previously said, he becomes defensive and yells.

"This is why he was 76th of 85 at Syracuse Law, class of '68 -- true story by the way. Not exactly a genius of logic and rhetoric, but President of the United States, somehow -- we’re all seeing what those results are," Sexton said.