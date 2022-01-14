Biden 'disrespecting Americans' by claiming they're racist 'if he doesn't get his way': Sen. Lee

President Joe Biden is the embodiment of a historic "low point" in the presidency of the United States, as he accuses his fellow Americans of being racist simply because they disagree with his partisan policies, Senate Judiciary Committee member Mike Lee, R-Utah, said.

Lee joined "The Mark Levin Show on Westwood One" to react to Biden's pointed address in Atlanta, wherein he stumped in favor of Democrats' voting bill, which critics say is an overreaching federalization of state-based election laws.

Biden has maintained the act is necessary to protect the right to vote, while Republicans say it prevents state legislatures from enacting election security measures such as voter identification and the prohibition of ballot harvesting.

During his speech, Biden asked the crowd whether they wanted to be "on the side of" Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., or former Alabama Democratic Gov. George Corley Wallace, a staunch segregationist – in terms of Republican opposition to getting rid of the 60-vote filibuster precedent that is essentially blocking the bill from passing on a simple majority vote.

HANNITY BLASTS BIDEN FOR COMPARING REPUBLICANS TO DEMOCRATIC ALABAMA GOV. GEORGE WALLACE

On "The Mark Levin Show," Lee fervently dismissed such likening of political opponents to segregationists and Confederates.

"It was disgraceful to equate defense of the Senate rules with Jim Crow," Lee told host Mark Levin. "And to insist that you have to get your way or you're going to accuse your political opponents of racism is wrong."

"It does a great disservice to all Americans and it disrespects Americans who went through the trials of Jim Crow policies for him to say that," Lee added.

"It numbs the senses of the American people when he claims things that simply are not true. When he tells unabashed lies, it's not OK."

Levin replied that America appears to be in a very dangerous place, especially following "one of the most horrendous speeches I've ever heard from a president."

Levin said the current presidential line of succession, Biden-Harris-Pelosi, is collectively woefully unqualified for its roles.

"I do think it is a low point that I don’t think we’ve seen anything like in quite a while," said Lee.

Lee commented that candidate Biden was seen as an elder statesman and "a kind, happy warrior" who has turned out to be anything but that description:

"What, is he calling my friend and colleague, Tim Scott, a White supremacist? I, think that's actually what he's doing, he's painting with a very broad brush when he does that, and I don’t think that’s fair," he said.

Scott, a South Carolina Republican, is the first African-American elected to the Senate from the South since Mississippi's Blanche Bruce and Hiram Revels during Reconstruction in the late 19th Century.

"That’s a defamatory action," Lee said of Biden's claims about his opponents. "I think he’s acted with reckless disregard for the truth in painting Republicans in the United States Senate the way he has – and the American people aren't dumb, the American people see through it. They see the fact that this is a man who’s struggling; grasping at straws to protect his own power is wrong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the interview, Lee also commented on Biden's fellow Democrats' strong support for eliminating the filibuster and passing Sewell's bill, telling Levin that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York "effectively admitted on national television" that his true intentions are to ensure a Democrat-controlled federal government for decades to come:

"Once in a while, they pull back the mask – they let us know."