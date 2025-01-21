JK Rowling torches left for gender ideology 'calamity' after Trump executive order: 'They didn't listen'

President Trump didn't waste time cracking down on "woke" gender ideology shortly after taking office on Monday, and the move earned a response from perhaps the most famous progressive critic of left-wing gender ideology.

"A noisy part of the left still refuses to step outside their sex-is-a-social-construct bubble and acknowledge that their embrace of gender identity ideology has been a calamity," author J. K. Rowling wrote in an X post Monday, responding to Scottish journalist Susan Dalgety, who had slammed "the left/progressives" for leaving it up to Trump to confirm the "material reality of sex."

Rowling continued, "They were warned the right was capitalizing on their betrayal of women and girls. They didn't listen."

Trump signed an executive order Monday requiring that government entities use the term "sex" rather than "gender," while mandating government-issued identifications such as passports and visas adhere to "an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female."

During his inaugural address in the Capitol rotunda, Trump similarly stressed the "male and female" message as he laid out his vision for the next four years.

The rhetoric earned support from conservatives across social media, who declared "radical woke gender ideology" was dead in a "massive win for America."

Rowling, the famed author of the "Harry Potter" series, has created many social media stirs related to gender ideology on her own, calling terms like "cisgender" "ideological language" and challenging a controversial Scottish "Hate Crime" act by daring police to arrest her for her criticisms of the transgender movement.

She consistently spars with her critics on X, defending single-sex spaces, advocating for protecting sports for biological women and supporting others who share her views. She has repeatedly denied progressive claims she is "transphobic," but rather that she wants trans individuals to live "any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them."

Shortly after taking office, Trump also signed executive actions rolling back a slew of Biden-era policies regarding domestic energy production, border security and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) in government.

Reuters and Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.