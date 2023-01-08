Jimmy Fallon hit for 'cringe' song about new COVID-19 variant: 'Comedy'

Late night host Jimmy Fallon was dragged on Saturday after singing about the latest XBB.1.5 COVID variant during his set on Thursday and said the newest variant "might be the best."

"Put on your mask when you're inside a facility," Fallon sang. "It could be a robot from a Star Wars trilogy." Fallon took aim at the name of the variant and compared it to a WiFi password and Elon Musk's children's names.

Podcast host and Washington Examiner columnist Ian Haworth said the video was "as cringe as you'd expect."

"Also, Jimmy needs new writers. Stephen Colbert did this over a year ago, and it sucked then," he continued. Colbert performed a widely mocked dance routine dedicated to COVID-19 vaccines on his late night show in 2021.

"Ummmm…," Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote on Twitter in response to Fallon's song.

"Comedy," Jake Shields wrote in response to the clip.

The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz also reacted to Fallon's "tiny song" video and said "we are living in a level 10 dystopia rn."

Lorenz slammed her fellow Washington Post colleague Helaine Olen in October for being "insensitive" about those who are too afraid to leave their homes due to COVID.

"At some point we're going to need to begin a conversation about the people still too afraid to leave their homes because of Covid. I personally know of two such cases. This is not a healthy way to live," Olen wrote.

"What an absurd, insensitive thing to post. Thousands are dying per week, millions are disabled & we have zero effective drugs that prevent infection. Immunocompromised ppl don’t deserve condescending comments abt being ‘too afraid’ of a virus that can kill or severely disable us," Lorenz tweeted in response before deleting it.

"I bet all the people whose mothers and fathers die of this will think the act was funny as hell…," Canadian journalist and author Mark Bourrie wrote.

"Jimmy Fallon has a new song that's unironically about the new 'Rona variant. Of Course," Ian Miles Cheong said.