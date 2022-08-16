Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Failla: They're listening to the Beatles while you're eating the beatles

Kat Timpf and Jimmy Failla joke about people eating peoples

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
I guess we've gotten over the cultural appropriation thing: Kat Timpf

I guess we’ve gotten over the cultural appropriation thing: Kat Timpf

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss the rise of celebrities eating insects and posting it online on ‘Gutfeld!’

Kat Timpf and Jimmy Failla joke with Greg Gutfeld and other guests about how celebrities are eating bugs and how it must no longer be "cultural appropriation" to take something from another culture on "Gutfeld!"

Greg Gutfeld: All right. Well, when you saw this as a topic, what did you think? Finally, we're going to attack the whole buggy industry. Brainwashing. 

Kat Timpf: Yeah, I just, you know, I guess we've gotten over the whole cultural appropriation thing. 

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, exactly. 

Kat Timpf:  Haven't we been hearing for years that taking anything from another culture is cultural appropriation and now they've changed their minds like, no, if you just take the really sh**ty stuff, it's okay? 

Greg Gutfeld:  It's like, oh, you better not wear a sombrero on May 5th. 

Kat Timpf: Yeah. Yeah, I could not open like a taco stand, but if it's all bugs, then I'm good

Jimmy Failla: I think they're punking the climate people, because none of the people giving this advice follow it. Like you're saying. They all fly in private jets, but tell you to fly, coach. I think they're in John Kerry's jet laughing their asses off like, dude, people are eating bugs right now. Like they're listening to the Beatles while you're eating the Beatles. They don't understand. 

What’s with all the people eating bugs?: Gutfeld Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.