Jimmy Failla roasts Biden White House for lavish lobster dinner: 'I'm going to keep making fun of them'

Critics have been quick to call out the Biden administration for hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House with a lavish lobster state dinner.

With over 200 lobsters purchased from Maine for Thursday night's event, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, tweeted his frustration with the administration's menu choice.

"If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, @POTUS should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business," Golden tweeted.

"Outnumbered" responded to the "tone-deaf" White House dinner menu, echoing the concerns from Golden.

Fox Radio host Jimmy Failla called the dinner "ridiculous," slamming the Biden administration's "constant indifference to suffering" caused by their own policies.

"People are getting smoked by their policies and they keep trying to sell us a perception that these are the well-intended do-well progressive Democrats, but they're screwing over the little guy," he said.

"So I will keep making fun of them because screw them."

"To have the White House so thoughtlessly, in such a tone-deaf way, put [lobster] on the menu," co-host Emily Compagno said. "I wouldn't expect anything less from this administration."

"This whole lobster thing…is such a story of the haves and the have-nots," "Fox & Friends First" host Carley Shimkus added.

Critics including Golden have pointed to the hypocrisy of the White House purchasing the lobster despite climate change policies that directly impact the fishing industry.

"This reminds me a lot of the pipeline workers and these hardworking, many of them union workers, are out of a job on day one of Biden administration because of his misguided climate policies," Shimkus said.

"So the Democratic Party claims to be the party of the working people. Not anymore."

The "Outnumbered" panelists also argued that the Biden administration's policies intentionally target middle America.

"It's not indifference, it's intentional," Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe said. "All his policies that he's waged are waged on the working class Americans."

"They have no problem eating the lobsters. They have no problem with their own celebrations."