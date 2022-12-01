Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Jimmy Failla roasts Biden White House for lavish lobster dinner: 'I'm going to keep making fun of them'

'Outnumbered' rips Biden's 'tone-deaf' menu for his state dinner with French President Macron

Madeline Coggins
By Madeline Coggins | Fox News
Emily Compagno on Biden’s ‘tone-deaf’ lobster dinner: Wouldn’t expect anything less

‘Outnumbered’ on President Biden’s ‘ridiculous,’ ‘tone-deaf’ lobster dinner for the administration’s first State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Critics have been quick to call out the Biden administration for hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House with a lavish lobster state dinner. 

With over 200 lobsters purchased from Maine for Thursday night's event, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, tweeted his frustration with the administration's menu choice.

"If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, @POTUS should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business," Golden tweeted.

BIDEN'S NOVEMBER GAFFE AVERAGE: THE PRESIDENT HITS .500

"Outnumbered" responded to the "tone-deaf" White House dinner menu, echoing the concerns from Golden. 

Fox Radio host Jimmy Failla called the dinner "ridiculous," slamming the Biden administration's "constant indifference to suffering" caused by their own policies. 

"People are getting smoked by their policies and they keep trying to sell us a perception that these are the well-intended do-well progressive Democrats, but they're screwing over the little guy," he said.

"So I will keep making fun of them because screw them."

President Biden, right, and Emmanuel Macron, France's president, depart after dining at the Fiola Mare restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

President Biden, right, and Emmanuel Macron, France's president, depart after dining at the Fiola Mare restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"To have the White House so thoughtlessly, in such a tone-deaf way, put [lobster] on the menu," co-host Emily Compagno said. "I wouldn't expect anything less from this administration."

"This whole lobster thing…is such a story of the haves and the have-nots," "Fox & Friends First" host Carley Shimkus added. 

Critics including Golden have pointed to the hypocrisy of the White House purchasing the lobster despite climate change policies that directly impact the fishing industry.

A place setting is seen during a media preview for the state dinner for French President Macron, at the White House on Nov. 30, 2022.

A place setting is seen during a media preview for the state dinner for French President Macron, at the White House on Nov. 30, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"This reminds me a lot of the pipeline workers and these hardworking, many of them union workers, are out of a job on day one of Biden administration because of his misguided climate policies," Shimkus said. 

"So the Democratic Party claims to be the party of the working people. Not anymore."

The "Outnumbered" panelists also argued that the Biden administration's policies intentionally target middle America.

Treasury Secretary Yellen blames inflation in part on Americans ‘splurging’ on goods Video

"It's not indifference, it's intentional," Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe said. "All his policies that he's waged are waged on the working class Americans."

"They have no problem eating the lobsters. They have no problem with their own celebrations."

Madeline Coggins is a Digital Production Assistant on the Fox News flash team with Fox News Digital.