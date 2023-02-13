Jim Jordan triggers backlash by declaring only US citizens can vote: 'This is not controversial'

"Outnumbered" panelists weighed in Monday after Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, criticized a "ridiculous" push by Democrats to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections in Washington D.C. While Jordan faced harsh backlash on Twitter over the weekend, panelists questioned why his statement was considered controversial.

In a tweet Friday night, Jordan stated, "Only Americans should vote in American elections."

His statement came after the House passed Joint Resolution 24, or the "Disapproving the action of the District of Columbia Council in approving the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022." The goal of which is to overturn a bill that previously passed the D.C. Council allowing immigrants and non-citizens to participate in the voting process.

BALANCE OF POWER: GOP HOLDS BIG ADVANTAGE IN STATE LEGISLATURES NATIONWIDE DESPITE HISTORIC DEMOCRAT WIN

Martha MacCallum, host of "The Story," explained that under the Constitution, Congress has the ability to overturn decisions made by the Washington, D.C. council.

"To allow Americans only to vote in American elections seems like something we shouldn't even have to talk about," she said in response to the outrage caused by Jordan’s tweet. "I don't expect to be able to vote in France or anywhere else in the world."

Those who voiced opposition on Twitter argued that individuals living legally in D.C., citizens or not, should be able to vote because they will be affected by the outcome of any given election. Some also noted that legal non-citizens pay taxes and contribute to the economy but lack the ability to participate in the democratic process.

MacCallum, however, emphasized the rights of citizens and the importance of the process of gaining citizenship.

"Becoming a citizen and earning the right to vote is a revered, huge moment for people who come here legally," she explained. "It's a sacred thing."

FORMER DNC CHAIR SAYS HARRIS ‘WILL NOT BE REPLACED’ ON 2024 TICKET, WILL BE DEM NOMINEE IF BIDEN DOES NOT RUN

FOX Business’ Kennedy agreed, adding that many people go to great lengths in order to live the American dream.

She explained that if Democrats in D.C. believe the system is broken and is marginalizing non-citizens, they should work to fix the system rather than going around federal law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But citizenship and immigration are two distinctly different things, and we have to treat them as such," she said. "Citizenship is sacred, and we have to be able to have a way of having more, better people come to this country to work hard. And then eventually, yes, they can earn the right of citizenship, but it is not something that is bestowed upon someone lightly, and we shouldn't treat it like that."

Former NFL player Jake Bequette and Iraq War veteran Jake Bequette agreed that this should not be controversial.

"It's amazing how far left the Overton window has shifted," he said, with former sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya disputing the idea that any person can vote in an American election.

"Does ‘Emily in Paris’ vote in the French elections? I don't think so."