Jim Jordan torches Democrats 'crazy' spending bill: It'll 'make matters worse' as inflation concerns rise

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, harshly criticized President Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill, which Democrats want to pass before Christmas. On "Fox & Friends," Jordan warned that the Build Back Better plan will only exacerbate the ongoing inflation crisis and called on moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W. Va., to "hold firm" to block the bill from passing.

REP. JIM JORDAN: I don't think there'll be any Republican in the Senate or the House [who will] vote for this crazy piece of legislation. And frankly, let's hope Sen. Sinema and Sen. Manchin hold firm, and they don't allow this thing to pass, because we know it's going to exacerbate the inflation problem we talked about. It's part of the Democrats' crazy, crazy economic plan. Their economic plan has basically been ‘lock down the economy, spend like crazy, pay people not to work.’ And now for everyone who has been working, oh, they're getting ready to raise your taxes. Such a deal.

So let's hope this thing doesn't pass, because it'll make matters worse. And right now, the country gets it – 71% of the country thinks we're on the wrong track. In my time in politics, I don't know if I've ever seen wrong-track numbers that high. Frankly, the real question is, who are the 29% who think we're on the right track? So let's hope it doesn't pass, and no Republican is going to vote for this crazy bill.

