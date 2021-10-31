Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Jim Jordan rips Merrick Garland, the left for assaulting First Amendment

The GOP lawmaker called on AG Garland to rescind FBI school board memo

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Jim Jordan slams Merrick Garland for 'assaulting' First Amendment Video

Jim Jordan slams Merrick Garland for 'assaulting' First Amendment

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argues that Americans' First Amendment liberties have been 'assaulted' over the past year by the left.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, slammed U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the left for attacking the right to free speech during an appearance on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." 

"I think our First Amendment liberties, every one of them, you are right to practice your faith, right to assemble, right to petition your government, freedom of the press, freedom of speech, I think they’ve all been assaulted in the last year by the left, particularly in light of these lockdowns and everything else they’re doing to us," Jordan said.

Gowdy questioned Jordan's intensity against Garland during the latest congressional hearing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP) (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)

He specifically referenced Garland’s memo initiating an investigation into parents protesting school boards, something that was previously requested by the National School Board Association. This request which likened parents to "domestic terrorists" was later rescinded by the NSBA after controversy. Jordan hopes Garland will do the same.

FDNY RESCUE PARAMEDIC RIPS DE BLASIO OVER COVID VACCINE MANDATE: MAYOR IS ‘NOT ALLOWING US TO WORK’

"I would like for the attorney general to rescind his memo. Hopefully, he will. We’ve asked him to. We’re going to continue to investigate this. But this is as wrong as it gets and Americans understand it," Jordan said Sunday.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 21, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 21, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

Jordan also added that he believed the attorney general’s memo was likely a "final straw" for many Americans and parents will no longer stand for it.

"I think the attorney general’s memo is maybe the last straw. Americans have had it with this attack on our First Amendment rights and our overall freedom. When you start telling moms and dads that government knows more about what’s best for your children than you do, I don’t think moms and dads are going to stand for that," Jordan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.