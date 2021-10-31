Jim Jordan rips Merrick Garland, the left for assaulting First Amendment

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, slammed U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the left for attacking the right to free speech during an appearance on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy."

"I think our First Amendment liberties, every one of them, you are right to practice your faith, right to assemble, right to petition your government, freedom of the press, freedom of speech, I think they’ve all been assaulted in the last year by the left, particularly in light of these lockdowns and everything else they’re doing to us," Jordan said.

Gowdy questioned Jordan's intensity against Garland during the latest congressional hearing.

He specifically referenced Garland’s memo initiating an investigation into parents protesting school boards, something that was previously requested by the National School Board Association. This request which likened parents to "domestic terrorists" was later rescinded by the NSBA after controversy. Jordan hopes Garland will do the same.

"I would like for the attorney general to rescind his memo. Hopefully, he will. We’ve asked him to. We’re going to continue to investigate this. But this is as wrong as it gets and Americans understand it," Jordan said Sunday.

Jordan also added that he believed the attorney general’s memo was likely a "final straw" for many Americans and parents will no longer stand for it.

"I think the attorney general’s memo is maybe the last straw. Americans have had it with this attack on our First Amendment rights and our overall freedom. When you start telling moms and dads that government knows more about what’s best for your children than you do, I don’t think moms and dads are going to stand for that," Jordan said.

