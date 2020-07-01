Jim Jordan: '2020 election is now about who can stand up to the mob'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said on Tuesday that the 2020 presidential election is about one fundamental question for voters.

“Who can save America?” the member of the House Judiciary Committee asked on "Fox News @ Night" Tuesday.

“Is it going to be Joe Biden or Donald Trump. I mean, think about the cancel culture mob [that] says that if you stand for the pledge now, you stand for the anthem, somehow you're terrible,” Jordan said.

“Where does this end?” Jordan said.

Jordan reacted to University of Wisconsin students pushing for a statue of Abraham Lincoln to be removed from the Madison campus over his treatment of indigenous and black people.

The Black Student Union and the Student Inclusion Coalition, both student organizations, called for the statue's removal in early June, despite Lincoln ending slavery in the United States.

The Black Student Union argues Lincoln's legacy also includes several actions that harmed people of color. He ordered the largest mass execution in U.S. history -- 38 Dakota men by hanging -- and signed the Homestead Act, which gave settlers land forcibly taken from Native Americans, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Jordan said that the cancel culture is calling for defunding and even abolishing of the police.

“The fundamental question, I think, for the American people is who do you think can stand up to the mob? Joe Biden or President Trump? That is really what this election now in my mind all boils down to,” Jordan said.

"Where does it end? Where does it stop? No one is safe with the mob and that's why it is so important that we stand up now before this gets even more out of conrol. Stand up and say it is wrong, it should not happen, this politically correct cancel culture left-wing mob is exactly wrong for this country and this election is when we can stand up and say 'we're not going to tolerate it.'"