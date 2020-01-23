Jim Jordan blasts Democrats' case in Trump Senate impeachment trial: 'Assumptions, presumptions and hearsay'

House Freedom Caucus member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., offered his assessment of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial during a Thursday appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

Jordan said Lead Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is not proving Trump guilty of any crime, or any act that rises to the level of an impeachable offense, or one that would warrant his expulsion from office.

He added that the case laid out by Schiff and his team amounts to little more than "assumptions, presumptions and hearsay."

DEMOCRATS, IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL ARGUMENTS, CHARGE THAT TRUMP'S CONDUCT WAS WORSE THAN NIXON'S

"They don't have the facts," he said. "They make things up. Frankly, it should not surprise us. Adam Schiff is the guy who told us for two years, 'I have more than circumstantial evidence that President Trump worked with Russia to influence the election'. That was not true."

He said Schiff has not been entirely forthright or accurate with details of the case. He said Schiff declared that a relevant 2016 FISA court process was adequate -- but Inspector General Michael Horowitz ruled otherwise.

"Mr. Horowitz told us they lied to the FISA courts 17 times," Jordan said.

"Adam Schiff [also] said we would hear from the whistleblower." To date, that has not happened.

"The facts are solidly on the president's side," he continued. "The Constitutional principles is on the president's side and the unfair process is another great argument the White House can make because what they did in the House [impeachment inquiry] was very unfair to the president."

Earlier Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., accused Trump of placing his own personal interests above national security and American democracy and charged that Trump was the only president in history to violate his oath of office so flagrantly.

“No president has ever used his office to compel a foreign nation to help him cheat in our elections. Prior presidents would be shocked to the core by such conduct and rightly so,” Nadler said in kicking off Day 3 of the trial.

“This conduct is not 'America First,'” Nadler said, referring to one of Trump’s campaign themes. “It is Donald Trump first.”

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.