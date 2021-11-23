Jordan: Biden confirming that there will be food for the holidays represents how 'ridiculous' it's gotten

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Tuesday President Biden's statement reassuring Americans that there would be ample food to buy this Thanksgiving represents just how "ridiculous" the country has become under his leadership.

Biden earlier Tuesday addressed the surging inflation, telling families that they can "rest easy" knowing that "grocery stores are well-stocked with turkey and everything else you need for Thanksgiving." The president said he has been in contact with major retailers who confirmed "that their shelves will be well-stocked in stores this holiday season."

BIDEN TOUTS EFFORT TO COOL SOARING INFLATION BEFORE THANKSGIVING

Jordan, reacting to the statement in an appearance on "The Story," blasted the "spectacle" that required Biden to publicly confirm "that there’s actually merchandise to purchase in the stores."

"That is crazy," Jordan told host Martha MacCallum. "That’s how ridiculous it’s gotten when you have to brag about the fact that there’s things to actually buy."

Jordan pointed to Biden's Build Back Better plan, a $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package, arguing that there is not a "rational sane person on the planet" who believes Biden's claim that the package would not impact the deficit.

FORMER OBAMA ADVISER DOUBLES DOWN ON CRITICISM OF BIDEN'S BUILD BACK BETTER PLAN

"For the president of the United States to make that statement and turn around a few weeks later and brag that there’s things to buy? For goodness sake, drive by any car dealership in the country. I’ve never seen it that they don’t have cars on the lot. This is Joe Biden’s America," Jordan said.

"In Joe Biden’s America, everything cost more," he told viewers. "You want to buy a home, it’s gonna cost more. You want to rent an apartment, it’s gonna cost more. To put food on the table, it costs more. You want to put gas in your car, [it] costs more. Thanksgiving Turkey, Christmas presents – everything costs more because we’re at a 31-year high in inflation."

"He can pretend it’s all right," Jordan said."This is ridiculous, and the American people see through the crazy statements he made."



