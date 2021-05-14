Jim Jordan: ‘Doesn’t take a genius’ to figure out problem with Biden economy

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that businesses are struggling to fill job openings due to enhanced unemployment benefits that the Biden administration keeps funding.

REP. JIM JORDAN: Seven million jobs open and last month only [about] 260,000 were filled. Doesn’t take a genius to figure this out.

When you pay people not to work, you shouldn’t be surprised when you can’t find workers. So that’s the problem and these governors are reacting to what every single employer across our district and across our state and frankly around our country I have had a chance to visit with.

Every single one says they can’t find people to work. They are hiring anyone that they can find but they just can’t find these people. I think this is just good common sense and telling the Biden administration time to knock this stuff off.

Imagine that, when you incentivize work you get more work and when you disincentivize it, you get less of it. This is just good old fashioned common sense something that seems to be in short supply with the Biden administration