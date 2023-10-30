Expand / Collapse search
Jewish journalist in NYC gets bodyguard after receiving rape, death threats from Palestinian sympathizers

Sports reporter Emily Austin told "FOX & Friends" some behind the threats also knew her address

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Journalist and Israeli activist gets bodyguard in NYC after receiving death threats Video

Journalist Emily Austin on the ongoing anti-Israel protests and why Gen Z is 'misinformed' about the Middle East.

Israel activist and journalist Emily Austin says online death and rape threats forced her to invest in a bodyguard in New York City as tensions escalate over the tumult in the Middle East.

"I'd be lying to you if I told you I didn't get a bodyguard for the next, who knows how long. I got a bodyguard because of my appearances on TV," she told "FOX & Friends" Monday.

"People are sending me my address. People are sending me rape threats, death threats. At first, I thought, 'You know what? They're all in Gaza,' but they're not. I looked into these accounts. They are here in New York."

MAYOR ADAMS RIPS CELEBRITIES WHO ‘SPEW OUT HATEFUL THINKING’ AND ANTISEMITISM IN SYNAGOGUE MESSAGE

Emily Austin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Emily Austin attends Algemeiner 2023 J100 Gala at Capitale Bowery on October 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old sports reporter's concerns follow growing instances of anti-Israel rhetoric in New York and across the world following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

Over the weekend, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters shut down the Brooklyn Bridge in one of many demonstrations made against Israel.

Additionally, the FBI is investigating violent antisemitic threats posted online about Jewish students at Cornell University

Abroad, pro-Palestinian protesters stormed a Russian airport seeking out Jewish passengers while shouting anti-Israel sentiments. The uproar escalated and eventually caused the airport to close.

PRO-PALESTINIAN RIOTERS STORM RUSSIAN AIRPORT, FLOOD RUNWAY LOOKING FOR ISRAELI FLIGHT: OFFICIALS

Pro-Palestinian demonstraters in New York City

Pro-Palestinian protestors in Brooklyn  march toward Union Square, New York, NY on Saturday, October 28, 2023.  (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

"I looked into the city where it was taking place. It's right next to the border of Iran. So it's very likely that these were Iranian refugees that grew up hating Jews in Iran and switched dictatorships. Now they're under a Russian dictator, and now they hate Jews, and it's being protected," Austin said.

"And this is the… type of stuff that is tolerated in Russia, this Jew hatred. So it's not shocking to me. I'm just scared that it's America next."

Co-host Lawrence Jones asked Austin if she feels safe as a Jew in America, given the number of antisemitic rhetoric and demonstrations. 

"No, I absolutely don't feel safe. And our ‘defund the police’ initiative definitely doesn't make me feel better here in New York," she responded.

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER CHALLENGES KARINE JEAN-PIERRE FOR ‘WEAK ANSWER’ ON RISING ANTISEMITISM

Cornell campus buildings and courtyard

Students outside Goldwin Smith Hall at the Cornell University campus in Ithaca, US, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Investigations into antisemitic threats made against Cornell Jewish students is underway. ( Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She also lamented the "misinformation" given to many Gen Z Americans, a large portion of which she says comes from social media like TikTok and college professors.

"Having been in college one year ago, I can tell you if I gave them a map, and I told them to point out Israel versus the West Bank versus any country in the Middle East, quite frankly, they have no idea…" she said. 

"When there's so much misinformation being spread and with no filter whatsoever, this is where they're acquiring knowledge from and their professors are also spreading that same false narrative. So that's where they get the information from, and they just chant, and they have no clue what they're saying."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.