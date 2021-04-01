Expand / Collapse search
'Watters' World' adds one: Jesse Watters and wife Emma welcome baby boy

Jesse Bailey Watters Jr., was born at 1:34 PM ET

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
'The Five' welcomes Jesse Watters' baby to the FOX News familyVideo

'The Five' welcomes Jesse Watters' baby to the FOX News family

'The Five' host's wife gave birth to a baby boy named Jesse Bailey Watters Jr.

Fox News host Jesse Watters and his wife Emma welcomed a son on Thursday afternoon.

"The Five" co-host Dana Perino announced the news with a "Fox News Alert" off the top of the program.

"Some breaking news about Jesse Watters," Perino said before adding: "And, no, he has not been arrested."

Jesse B. Watters Jr. was born April 1, 2021.  (Fox News/Jesse Watters)

Emma Watters gave birth at 1:34 p.m. ET to Jesse Bailey Watters, Jr., who weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

"He and Emma are both doing fantastic -- and we are blessed to bring another proud American into the world," the "Watters' World" host said Thursday.

"My World got a little bigger today."

Watters shared photos of Jesse Jr. and Emma with his "Five" colleagues.