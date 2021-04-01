'Watters' World' adds one: Jesse Watters and wife Emma welcome baby boy

Fox News host Jesse Watters and his wife Emma welcomed a son on Thursday afternoon.

"The Five" co-host Dana Perino announced the news with a "Fox News Alert" off the top of the program.

"Some breaking news about Jesse Watters," Perino said before adding: "And, no, he has not been arrested."

Emma Watters gave birth at 1:34 p.m. ET to Jesse Bailey Watters, Jr., who weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

"He and Emma are both doing fantastic -- and we are blessed to bring another proud American into the world," the "Watters' World" host said Thursday.

"My World got a little bigger today."

Watters shared photos of Jesse Jr. and Emma with his "Five" colleagues.