Jesse Watters highlights the crime problem in Los Angeles and how liberals appear to be protesting for the homeless to stay homeless by opposing a proposed ban on homeless encampments on "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS: Why do liberals want homeless next to kids? I mean, that's weird. Why were they protesting to put homeless people half-naked, shooting up drugs in front of a nursery school? Why would you want that? It's disgusting. We used to have real protest movements. You know, they'd protest, you know, for civil rights, for women's rights, protest against the draft. There's nothing left to protest. They're protesting for the ability of homeless people to smoke crack in front of a nursery school. That's insane.

If you want to protest, fine. But eventually, you have to move from the protests to producing something. And if you're stuck on the homeless, OK, they're actually protesting for the homeless to stay homeless. They're not protesting or producing anything for the homeless, like getting them off the streets. They're like, yeah, we want the homeless to stay sick and homeless and dirty and disgusting. We want that. Dole tried to stop them from living a depraved, disgusting, unhealthy life next to children.

